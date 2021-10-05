THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has been killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia.
The Augusta Chronicle reports that the plane went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area. McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson says deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m. He said they searched the area and found the wreckage in the field. Williamson says the plane appeared to have been heading to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport. The FAA says it was coming from Lubbock, Texas.
Williamson confirmed that it was a fatal crash, but didn’t specify how many people were on board or died.