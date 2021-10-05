DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in jail charged with felony arson after allegedly setting a fire at a duplex late Monday night, Oct. 4.

The fire happened at a duplex in the 2300 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street in Southeast Dallas around 11:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the one-story residence, heavy fire was coming from the front of the house, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

They conducted a quick offensive attack and were able to contain the fire to the duplex structure; declaring it extinguished in under an hour.

A man and his mother were inside the home when the fire started.

Though they were able to make it out safely, they were not able to save their dog; who firefighters found dead inside the house.

Additionally, a firefighter suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries while fighting the fire.

He was taken to a local hospital, but has since been discharged to go home.

Investigators determined the fire was “incendiary in nature” and began as the result of “an open-flame device being used to ignite ordinary combustibles in the front of the home.”

The suspect, Darwin Taylor, 51, was detained at a nearby gas station, with the assistance of a 911 caller, and taken into custody.

After examining the fire scene, interviewing the witnesses and conducting a voluntary interview with the suspect himself, Taylor was placed under arrest.