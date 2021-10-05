DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas Fire Rescue firefighter was injured while getting residents out of a fire at an apartment complex in the Lake Highlands area.

The fire, in the 11000 block of East Lake Highlands Drive at the Legends on Lake Highlands Apartments, broke out just before 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to smoke billowing from a two-story building. Having received reports of residents still inside, first responders set out conducting rescue and fire suppression operations.

The fire had spread to an upper floor in the building before crews could get it under control, limiting damage to four units.

Two residents were taken to a local hospital with burn injuries, while a third was treated at the scene.

The wounded firefighter suffered a lower body injury after falling from a ladder while rescuing a female resident. That first responder, who has not been identified, was also taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

There were 16 total units in the building where the fire broke out. While residents in those units are displaced, management at the complex said the families would be moved to unoccupied apartments at the site.

Fire investigators determined the fire began in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment. Teams are still working to find out exactly what sparked the blaze.