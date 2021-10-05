PHARR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $1,233,000 in cocaine and fentanyl in two incidents.
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment This Year?
“CBP officers intercepted these loads of cocaine and fentanyl thanks to great teamwork and the utilization of all available tools and resources.” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “It is important to remember how lethal fentanyl is, and our officers exercise extreme care and utilize personal protective equipment when they encounter any load of narcotics for that reason.”
On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers found 35 packages of cocaine weighing 87.74 pounds and one package of fentanyl weighing 2.91 pounds concealed within the tractor.READ MORE: Volvo Recalling Older Sedans; Air Bag Inflators Can Explode
Just a few hours later, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers found 39 packages of cocaine weighing 67.02 pounds concealed within the tractor.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicles, and the cases remain under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.MORE NEWS: Looking For A Water View? The Largest Private Lake In Texas Is On The Market