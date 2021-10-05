DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services said Tuesday, Oct. 5, a Dallas man in his teens who had underlying high risk health conditions, has died of COVID-19.

DCHHS reported a three-day total (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) of 2,211 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County.

That’s 1,914 confirmed cases and 297 probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 333,726 confirmed cases (PCR test).

There is a cumulative total of 58,594 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 4,696 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

In addition to the teen death, DCHHS is reporting the following COVID-19 deaths:

– A man in his 20’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Sachse. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Carrollton. She expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“While cases and other metrics are slowly trending downward, less than 49% of our total county population is fully vaccinated (59% have one dose), leaving a very large percentage of our population that is still not protected from the virus,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “If you are eligible to be vaccinated and have not chosen to do so, please don’t delay any longer. Unvaccinated individuals remain particularly susceptible because of the Delta variant, which remains the predominant strain right now.”

Twenty-three have been hospitalized and four have died.

One fully vaccinated patient subsequently became ill from B.1.1.7 infection and died. The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 38 (week ending 9/25/21) was 643, which is a rate of 24.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

As of the week ending 9/25/2021, about 70% of Dallas County residents age 12 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including: 89% of residents age 65 years and older; 76% of residents between 40-64 years of age; 66% of residents 25-39 years of age; 56% of residents 18-24 years of age; and 52% of residents 12-17 years of age.

In the cities of Addison, Coppell, and Sunnyvale, greater than 90% of residents 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In the cities of Highland Park and Irving, greater than 80% of residents 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

About 88% of COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Week 38 were Dallas County residents who were not fully vaccinated.

In Dallas County, 9,343 cases of COVID-19 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated individuals have been confirmed to date, of which 425 (4.5%) were hospitalized and 83 have died due to COVID-19.

Of all Dallas County residents tested for COVID-19 by PCR during the week ending 9/25/2021 (CDC week 38), 10.5% of respiratory specimens tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. For week 38, area hospital labs have continued to report elevated numbers and proportions of respiratory specimens that are positive for other respiratory viruses by molecular tests: parainfluenza (3.2%), rhinovirus/enterovirus (34%) and RSV (12%).