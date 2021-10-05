HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night, Oct. 5 for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in September and is believed to be in grave danger.
FBI Houston said they were searching for Leilana Graham who was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in northeast Houston.
🚨Help find 13 yo Leilana Graham. She's believed to be in danger. Leilana was last seen on 9/20/21 at 10510 Rockaway Dr. in NE Houston. She was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, unknown color pants, black shoes and a clear backpack. Call 713-693-5000 #HouNews @MissingKids pic.twitter.com/PoIDrsniFz
— FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) October 5, 2021
The FBI told KTRK-TV in Houston, Graham is a past victim of sex trafficking and they believe she is being trafficked again or is in danger of it.
Graham was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, black shoes and had a clear backpack.
If you have any information about Graham’s disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.