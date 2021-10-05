JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night, Oct. 5 for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in September and is believed to be in grave danger.

FBI Houston said they were searching for Leilana Graham who was last seen on Sept. 20 in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in northeast Houston.

The FBI told KTRK-TV in Houston, Graham is a past victim of sex trafficking and they believe she is being trafficked again or is in danger of it.

Graham was last seen wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, black shoes and had a clear backpack.

If you have any information about Graham’s disappearance, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

