FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas boy, and his hair, wants to be a repeat champion.
Jaxson Crossland, a now fourth grader from Hunt County took first place in November 2020 for best mullet in the kids category at the USA Mullet Championships.
His prize was $500.
“Jax has been just ecstatic since winning. It’s been so great to be able to enter him into something that celebrates what makes him different,” Zoie Shepard, his mom, told CNN at the time. “It’s been so awesome for Jax, people recognize him everywhere now.”
He's now back to defend his crown.
Children from across the country submitted photos of their mullets, ranging from Jaxson’s curly mullet to the freedom flapper, modern mullet and Tennessee top hat. (Yes, these are all different types of mullets)
Voting in the kids division opened Tuesday morning, Oct. 5 and runs until Monday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m.
Voting in the kids division opened Tuesday morning, Oct. 5 and runs until Monday, Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m.

CLICK HERE to vote.