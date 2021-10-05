FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s the largest private lake in Texas and it’s up for sale. The more than 2,400 acre recreational lake is said to be one of the most ‘unique rural land assets’ in the country.
Surrounded by more than 21 miles of undeveloped and elevated shoreline, Fairfield Lake offers opportunities for entertainment, residential, commercial or investment development. Located in the town of Fairfield, in Freestone County, Fairfield Lake is just east of Interstate 45 and centrally located between Dallas, Houston and Austin.
Some of the properties features include:
- Lake is estimated to be 50-feet at its deepest point, with fishing, water skiing, boating activities and swimming.
- Mature hardwood forest with an array of wildlife including whitetail deer, armadillos, river otters, beavers, squirrels, foxes, bobcats, songbirds and bald eagles.
- Lake water with a thriving trophy bass population as well as catfish, bluegill and sunfish.
- 10 acres of wetland ecosystems.
- 8+ miles of highway grade blacktop two lane roads and bridges.
- Three concrete boat ramps with truck and trailer parking.
- Combination of underground and above-ground power throughout the property.
- 4350-foot earth-fill dam with Low Hazard classification from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
We’re not sure what mortgage company you’re considering using, but you should be prepared — a property like this doesn’t come cheap. The asking price for Fairfield Lake is $110,550,000, or $22,000 per acre.