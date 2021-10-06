DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying whomever who shot a red and tan Doberman-type dog on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Police said it happened around 10:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of Marfa Avenue.
The dog died due to its injury.
No other details about the case have been released.
Police are also looking for whomever shot a Rottweiler-type dog in the apartment complex of 332 N. Jim Miller Road on April 19.
That dog survived and is doing well.
Anyone with information regarding one or both of these cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard at 214-670-7694 or send an email to cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.