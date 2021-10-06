BREAKING1 Of 4 Timberview HS Shooting Victims Critical, Suspect Timothy Simpkins In Custody
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying whomever who shot a red and tan Doberman-type dog on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Police said it happened around 10:00 a.m. in the 2600 block of Marfa Avenue.

(credit: Dallas PD)

The dog died due to its injury.

No other details about the case have been released.

Police are also looking for whomever shot a Rottweiler-type dog in the apartment complex of 332 N. Jim Miller Road on April 19.

(credit: Dallas PD)

That dog survived and is doing well.

Anyone with information regarding one or both of these cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or Animal Cruelty Detective Cathy Blanchard at 214-670-7694 or send an email to cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.

