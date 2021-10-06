DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The University Park Police Department has identified the 39-year-old victim of a fatal shooting found in the street on Lovers Lane near the Shell Gas Station on October 5 as Marc Anthony Montes.
UPPD detectives arrested a juvenile suspect Wednesday, Oct. 6 they say is responsible for Montes' murder.
Police are searching for a 2004 to 2006 F-150 connected to the crime. Two-toned and champagne in color, it is equipped with running boards, bed cover and tinted windows.
They released an image of it taken from a security camera looking at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Westchester Drive.
That location is a few blocks west of where the shooting happened. The suspect truck was reported to have left the area heading south away from Snider Plaza.
Montes died at Parkland Hospital.
Witnesses told police he was apparently pushed out of the truck moments after gunfire was heard.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Department's the non-emergency number 214.363.3000.