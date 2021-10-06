THOMSON, Ga. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man has been identified as one of two pilots killed in the October 5 crash of a business jet in Georgia.
According to the McDuffie County Coroners Office, Claude Duchesne, 63, of El Paso, Texas; and Raymond Bachman, 73, of Arizona, died in the crash.
The plane went down Tuesday morning in a field, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
National Transportation Safety Board officials said the aircraft was a Dassault Falcon 20.
Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a missing plane around 6:30 a.m., McDuffie County sheriff’s Maj. Ronnie Williamson said. They searched the area and found the wreckage in the field.
The plane appeared to have been heading to Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas.
