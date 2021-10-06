GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second North Texas student was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 6, accused of posting a threat on social media.
Grand Prairie Police said during the search for the suspected shooter Timothy George Simpkins, 18, at Timberview High School shooting in Arlington, they had to divert resources to investigate online threats being made to schools all over North Texas.
“I’ve got a call to action for parents, take a look at your kids’ social media, if they’re putting out threats on their schools, they’re going to be arrested and they’re going to be prosecuted,” said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney.
Police said a student from South Grand Prairie High School was arrested for threatening that campus.
It’s not clear who is responsible for other threats that surfaced.