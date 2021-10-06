ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – State leaders including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick reacted Wednesday, October 6 to the Timberview High School Shooting.
"What I understand, is — very briefly — is that a fight broke out inside the school and a shooter pulled out a gun that he had illegally, and shot several people. We are still awaiting word about exactly how many people were shot. I don't have any information about any loss of life," said Abbott.
“We grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever. And we as a state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted.”
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also issued a statement on Wednesday.
“Texans are heartbroken and outraged by news of the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. Please join Jan and me in praying for all the victims to make a full recovery, and for their families and friends. Please also join us in prayer for our brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to protect us every day,” Patrick said in a release.
Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa also issued a statement.
“I’m heartbroken to hear of the shooting at Timberview High School today. My thoughts are with those injured, their loved ones, and everyone affected by these events. To the students, teachers, and staff who went through this trauma today, know that so many of us are holding you in our hearts.
“For far too long, Texas communities have suffered at the hands of gun violence. Texas kids are growing up fearing for their safety at school because our leaders refuse to take action to put an end to this scourge. Yet despite tragedy after tragedy, Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans are still opening the door to gun violence, still refusing to prioritize our families, and still refusing to keep Texas kids safe. Just last month, Abbott’s permitless carry law took effect — enabling almost anyone to get their hands on a gun without a license, a background check, or the most basic safety training.
“The number one job of our elected officials is to keep Texans safe. Today, Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans once again failed — because their dangerous gun laws are making it easier than ever for just about anyone to get a gun. How many tragedies is it going to take before Texas Republicans put aside their agenda and start putting our families first? We are long past the time for thoughts and prayers. We can’t afford to keep waiting.”