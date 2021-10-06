ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – State leaders including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick reacted Wednesday, October 6 to the Timberview High School Shooting.

“What I understand, is — very briefly — is that a fight broke out inside the school and a shooter pulled out a gun that he had illegally, and shot several people. We are still awaiting word about exactly how many people were shot. I don’t have any information about any loss of life,” said Abbott.

“We grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever. And we as a state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted.”

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also issued a statement on Wednesday.

“Texans are heartbroken and outraged by news of the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington. Please join Jan and me in praying for all the victims to make a full recovery, and for their families and friends. Please also join us in prayer for our brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to protect us every day,” Patrick said in a release.

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa also issued a statement.