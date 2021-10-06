VAN HORN, Texas – Van Horn Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted rapist who was trying to illegally enter the United States.
He was one of 35 undocumented migrants arrested for illegally entering the country. Records checks revealed the undocumented migrant, a citizen of El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree felony rape. He was most recently removed from the United States in November of 2016, for a felony re-entry after deportation conviction.
The El Salvadorian national was referred for criminal prosecution again for the same charge.
