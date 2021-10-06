JOBSCBS 11 Is Hiring – Click Here To View Opportunities In DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Border, Convicted Rapist, Crime, DFW News, Mexico, Texas, Van Horn Border Patrol

VAN HORN, Texas – Van Horn Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted rapist who was trying to illegally enter the United States.

He was one of 35 undocumented migrants arrested for illegally entering the country. Records checks revealed the undocumented migrant, a citizen of El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree felony rape. He was most recently removed from the United States in November of 2016, for a felony re-entry after deportation conviction.

READ MORE: 4 Injured In Shooting At Timberview HS, Search Continues For 'Person Of Interest' Timothy Simpkins

The El Salvadorian national was referred for criminal prosecution again for the same charge.

READ MORE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tribute Premiering At The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Required Innovative Donations

 

MORE NEWS: Aryan Circle Gang Leader Michael Martin Sentenced For Violent Crime In Aid Of Racketeering

 

CBSDFW.com Staff