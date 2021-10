ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The group of parents who filed a federal class action lawsuit against Allen ISD last month, stating they wanted leaders to follow recommendations from U.S. government health leaders and doctors from Cook Children’s Medical Center regarding COVID-19, dismissed their claims Thursday, Oct. 7.

The parents wanted Allen ISD to defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates, like other school districts have.

Allen ISD called the move “an important victory” for the school district saying the “strong case” its lawyers presented in court “likely influenced the plaintiffs to dismiss their lawsuit.”

When they filed the lawsuit, lawyers for the plaintiffs said, “This failure by the School District has caused too many children to get sick and has put them, their classmates, and their families, as well as staff, at further risk.”

The full official statement from Allen ISD on this dismissal is below: