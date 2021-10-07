by Keith Russell | CBS 11 Sports

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You don’t need to tell these two that Texas-OU is always a heavyweight fight.

Former Sooners Receiver Mark Clayton says “it’s very simple we begin the week like…..we’re gonna whip their you know what”.

Former Longhorns Receiver BJ Johnson says “you know these guys hate you….because they couldn’t get into this university”.

BJ Johnson and Mark Clayton…friends bonded for life…who can now stroll down memory lane.

Johnson recalls “seeing all this ugly Crimson…. giving me the finger…. they’re 60-70 years old….I’m 18….I didn’t understand the hate”.

Clayton responds “you see fans in all this burnt orange throwing stuff at the bus…..flipping us off…and you can read lips”.

In 2000, BJ was more highly-recruited coming out of South Grand Prairie…than Mark Clayton from Arlington Sam Houston.

Clayton would go 4-0 in the Red River Showdown.

Johnson, the exact opposite.

BJ says “I went 0-4 and me and my cohorts….I don’t think we ever scored a touchdown in the game”. Clayton says “that’s what we do and actually over the last few years….we’re back”.

Both Mark and BJ were part of the same DFW recruiting class.

Both made it to the NFL.

Both have a message for all the young men in this game.. Savor it, because it’s not for long.

Clayton says “it was not that long ago we were walking off this field for the last time…so it’s like enjoy the moment” Johnson finished “it does go by so quick and so fast….but in the moment, it’s so precious”.

Maybe divided in the Cotton Bowl stands…but united in the rich history of the game of all games.