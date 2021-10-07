FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Many people driving on Interstate-35 in Fort Worth could see the smoke from a massive fire Wednesday night.
A large, vacant warehouse caught fire on Throckmorton Street, just north of downtown.
Fire investigators say when crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire already shooting through the roof. Multiple ladder trucks were used to spray water from outside and the roof of the building did collapse. It took about an hour to contain the fire.
Officials say the damage to the building will delay their investigation into exactly what sparked the fire. That probe will begin once the building is deemed safe to enter.
There are no reports of any injuries.