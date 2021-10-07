ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — After a year off Fright Fest at Six Flags over Texas in Arlington is back and scarier than ever.

For the rest of September through Halloween you can bring your kids or come alone to experience the terror the festival has to offer.

“We have our family friendly activities that are going to be on Saturdays and Sundays, but after 7pm and on our week nights that we’re open, it’s going to be ‘Fright by Night,’ Brad Malone said. [It’s] for people over the age of 13 because it’s going to be a scary event.”

This year there are 6 haunted houses. It’s your nightmare come to life. Whatever you need to fuel your fears they’ve got it.

And the woman behind the characters’ creepy makeup and elaborate costumes is Kimberly Brizendine. She and her team put scary makeup on hundreds of characters so people can be frightened at every turn.

“We want to be theming and we want our looks to be finished and clean,” she said. “I’m very big on no skin [showing], I like details and [it to be] polished.

There are also games and other activities, plus some spooky but delicious treats to be had during the event.