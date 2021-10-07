PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — According to the Parker County Sheriff, what would have been a misdemeanor arrest turned into cases for a mother and son after a deputy was assaulted, a patrol vehicle was damaged and both suspects resisted arrest.

Sheriff’s investigators said the initial case began in September when a woman reported she was being harassed by a former boyfriend, who was sending her threatening text messages. The suspect, identified as Jordan Blevins, of Weatherford, threatened to do harm to his former girlfriend, damage her car and post personal pictures or video of her online.

Blevins later spray-painted the same derogatory words he sent the victim through text message on her friend’s vehicle while it was parked, causing $2,000 in damages.

Investigators obtained surveillance video of the suspect driving a truck on the victim’s street shortly before 5 a.m. at the time the criminal mischief took place. A check of the vehicle caught on video showed the suspect’s truck was registered to Blevins. A warrant was issued for him and it was served Tuesday evening.

Blevins refused to comply when deputies arrived and physically resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy by “head-butting,” him in the face. The 22-year-old repeatedly struck a patrol vehicle door and a partition window by kicking and punching them when deputies attempted to place him inside apatrol unit. The damage to the patrol unit was estimated at $800.

During his arrest, Blevins’ mother, Tauna Blevins, 42, of Weatherford, threatened to kill deputies when she observed her son being taken into custody. She was placed under arrest for the threats against the deputies and was additionally charged for physically resisting arrest.

Tauna Blevins was charged with felony obstruction retaliation and resisting arrest search or transport.

Jordan Brett Blevins was arrested on the criminal mischief and harassment warrants and was additionally charged with assault of a public servant and resisting arrest search or transport.

Both suspects were booked into the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.