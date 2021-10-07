MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) — The teenager in custody, accused of opening fire at Timberview High School in Arlington on October 6 has been moved to another facility.
County records show Timothy George Simpkins has been transferred from the Arlington Jail to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond amount remains the same — at $75,000. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say the 18-year-old is the person who opened fire in a classroom on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School, after getting into a fight with another student. Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point, during or after that fight, got a 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.READ MORE: School Canceled, Counselors On-Call For Timberview High School Students
The teenager is Simpkins accused of firing that gun and then fleeing the scene. The school was put on lockdown and police searched for Simpkins for hours before he eventually went to a local police station, along with his lawyer, and turned himself in.
The shooting sent three people, two students and a teacher, to the hospital. Two of those victims were shot and remain hospitalized. A15-year-old student is in the ICU and 25-year-old teacher Calvin Pettit is in good condition.
Classes were cancelled for Thursday, October 7 at Timberview following the shooting that injured a total of four people.