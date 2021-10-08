DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been charged with unlawful possession of 21 firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced Friday, Oct. 8.
Kevion Deshaun Rogers, 27, was indicted Tuesday, Oct. 5 on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
According to the indictment, Rogers – who’d been previously convicted of multiple drug charges as well as evading arrest – allegedly possessed 21 weapons unlawfully, including 10 Glock pistols, three AM-15 pistols, two Smith & Wesson rifles, and a German Sports Guns Kalashnikov.
Court documents show he was arrested on Sept. 11 with an empty handgun holster strapped to his left leg.
Although he denied having a weapon on him, law enforcement located two handguns, including a loaded 9mm Glock, stashed in the steering wheel column cover, and a 50 round drum magazine full of ammunition on the rear passenger floorboard.
According to the indictment, Rogers also allegedly possessed and intended to distribute marijuana.
If convicted, he faces up to 19 ½ years in federal prison.