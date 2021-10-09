DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48.
Brooks had a 33-yard score with 3 seconds left when it appeared that the 6-0 Sooners were trying to set up for a game-ending field goal.READ MORE: Texas Clinics Cancel Abortions After Court Reinstates Ban
The Red River rivalry will soon move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Oklahoma hadn’t even led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. That came after Texas kick returner Xavier Worthy was stripped by Caleb Kelly.READ MORE: Parents, Students Glad Timberview High Football Game Went On As Planned 2 Days After School Shooting
Worthy had nine catches for 261 yards and two scores, and his 31-yard TD catch tied the game with 1:23 left.
The Longhorns will take on Oklahoma State next Saturday.MORE NEWS: Students Who Forced Plano Teen To Drink Urine At Sleepover Face Misdemeanor Assault Charges
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)