DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48.

Brooks had a 33-yard score with 3 seconds left when it appeared that the 6-0 Sooners were trying to set up for a game-ending field goal.

The Red River rivalry will soon move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.

Oklahoma hadn’t even led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. That came after Texas kick returner Xavier Worthy was stripped by Caleb Kelly.

Worthy had nine catches for 261 yards and two scores, and his 31-yard TD catch tied the game with 1:23 left.

The Longhorns will take on Oklahoma State next Saturday.

