COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.
The Crimson Tide had scored 21 straight points — capped by a TD reception and 2-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams — to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go.
Texas A&M tied it at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown strike with three minutes left.
Calzada was hit as he threw the strike and had to be helped off the field but returned for the next drive after a visit to the medical tent. Calzada returned after the Aggies forced a punt to orchestrate the winning drive.
The Aggies are set to take on Missouri next Saturday at 11 a.m.
