GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas GOP Gubernatorial candidate Allen West has been hospitalized at Medical City. Plano after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Good Sunday morning everyone! Greetings from Medical City, Plano, Tx, where I had a great night’s sleep, especially after watching Texas A&M upset Alabama,” said West on Twitter.

West said Saturday he received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

“Yesterday my wife, Angela, and I underwent monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at Advance ER in Dallas — special hat tip to the staff there for their care and professionalism. The results were immediate,” said West.

“As stated previously, Angela was released to go home but there were concerns of COVID-related pneumonia for me. My oxygen saturation levels were initially at 85; they are now between 94-96. My blood pressure is at 120/74 and my recent temperature reading was 98.7,” said West.

Allen West announced on Twitter Saturday that he expected to be hospitalized and that his wife had also received monoclonal antibodies.

“I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95,” West said Saturday on Twitter.

West said his wife was vaccinated and he was not.

“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins,” said West. “Guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science.” said West.

“As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State. There are far better protocols that individual citizens can utilize and decide for themselves,” West continued. “Our bodies are our last sanctuary of liberty and freedom, I will defend that for everyone even the progressive socialist jackasses who must be saved from themselves. God’s blessings and thanks so very much for all your prayers.”

West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman. He announced in July that he would challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbot, who is running for a third term and has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

