ARLINGTON , Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Sunday night, the Arlington Police Department partnered with the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington to host a panel on gun violence.

Police say the event had already been planned weeks ago, but that the timing couldn’t be better in the wake of last week’s school shooting at Timberview High School.

Arlington’s Police Chief Al Jones was joined by parents and students to discuss how to keep kids safe, the events of last week’s shooting, and how to move forward.

“We need to actually work together. This shouldn’t be a police issue. It’s a society issue and an Arlington community issue,” Chief Jones said.

It comes as students have yet to step back into the building where 18 year-old suspected shooter Timothy Simpkins opened fire last week after getting into a fight at school with his classmate, Zach Selby.

As of Sunday, Selby remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Additionally, 25-year-old Timberview teacher Calvin Pettitt also remains in the hospital, but in good condition.

“We all know that tragic events, especially like the one we just experienced last week, are challenging for our entire community,” said Deputy Police Chief Tarrick McGuire. “But I think we are working together to create the restoration efforts we need.”

Classes resume at Timberview High School and all of Mansfield ISD on Tuesday.

Monday was already scheduled as a student holiday prior to last week’s shooting.

Arlington Police say they hope students are healing from the traumatic event.

“We have increased police presence at our schools. And the police department is working together with parents to ensure that our students have a safe environment,” McGuire said.