'Enhanced Risk' For Severe Storms, Tornados In North Texas Sunday Night Into Monday Morning The story continues to stay focused on a severe weather threat tonight for the area. The Metroplex and much of north Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather for the first time this fall.

Yes, Your Allergies Are Probably Acting Up As DFW Ranks At Top Of Worst Cities For PollenNot a whole lot of relief in sight for those suffering from allergies today but perhaps some rain over the next few days can help to wash some of the pollen out of the air.