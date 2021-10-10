NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — TORNADO WARNING FOR ELLIS CO 11PM, HILL, AND JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 10:30PM – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Collin, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, and Rockwall County until 10:45pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ellis, Henderson, Hill, Kaufman and Navarro County until 11:15pm. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of North Texas until 2AM. Timeline Below.

Update 10:06pm

TORNADO WARNING is in effect for parts of North Texas. Check out the map for where. #CBS11wx pic.twitter.com/zhtimcPTNh — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 11, 2021

Update 9:57pm

11,000 Customers reported without power in Tarrant County; 10,000 in Dallas County – Live Updates https://t.co/Ot5rjumHpu pic.twitter.com/joOEyFAYes — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 11, 2021

Update 9:42pm

70 MPH wind gust reported at DFW airport. LIVE COVERAGE – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant County until 10:45pm LIVE CBSN DFW https://t.co/mAEeIWoAkR pic.twitter.com/I7v4Ri3mRu — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 11, 2021

Update 9:15pm

#Denton areas could see wind gusts of up to 70 MPH – Residents urged to take cover in DFW Area counties. Live Coverage CBSN DFW ==> https://t.co/mAEeIWoAkR pic.twitter.com/Xqaka0VQVE — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 11, 2021

Update 9:04 pm

Strong winds starting to arrive here in Haslet. Yes, I am at Starbucks, caffeine reload in store. 😁☕@ScottPadgettCBS @cbs11jeffrey pic.twitter.com/gbZ1dKDQHX — Jason McLaughlin 🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️ (@NorthTXWeather) October 11, 2021

Update 8:52pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Hood and Somervell County until 9:30pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack, Parker, and Wise County until 9:00pm.

The lightning with the inbound line of storms is insane…. pic.twitter.com/zsc8vfZOYU — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) October 11, 2021

Update 8:45pm

Update 8:33 pm

Storms are moving east at about 45 to 55MPH.

Update 8:08pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack, Parker, and Wise County until 9:00pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Eastland, and Erath County until 8:30pm.

Update 8:07pm

Due to forecasted severe weather tonight, the State Fair of Texas will close at 8:30 p.m. The Fair normally closes at 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Update 8:00pm

FORT WORTH TIMELAPSE shows the squall line heading toward the Metroplex just as we were losing the light of day. #CBS11wx #dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/roYbC1Jeak — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) October 11, 2021

National Weather Service says wind speeds in some storms in Palo Pinto county reaching 70 MPH.

Storm Arrival Times – Latest ETA – More Details – https://t.co/u2OW4NvtD3 pic.twitter.com/qEY1uMucRG — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 11, 2021

Update 7:54pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cooke, Hood, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker and Wise County until 9:00pm.

Update 7:49pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Eastland, and Erath County until 8:30pm.

Update 7:29pm

7:29p At their current pace, the squall line will be in downtown Fort Worth in about an hour. Dangerous winds expected. Plus clear the roads across #Parker #Wise #Hood counties. #CBS11wx #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/9bCR7YDvp9 — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) October 11, 2021

Update 7:26PM

7:26p Be prepared to take shelter across Jack Co, squall line moving around 60mph toward county line. Secure any loose items outside, winds will be over 60mph with storm. Lots of lightning. #CBS11wx #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/Orip4l71d3 — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) October 11, 2021

Update 7:18PM

7:18p Line of severe weather moving very fast (near 60mph). These storms VERY capable of producing 65+ mph winds. Please take shelter, they will move in quickly. #CBS11wx #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/TUl8jr6ZjY — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) October 11, 2021

Update: 7:13PM

Just a few seconds of the ferocious winds, estimated at 70 to 80 mph, that impacted Burkburnett TX within the last 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/GtYjenYheF — Jason McLaughlin 🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️🌪️ (@NorthTXWeather) October 11, 2021

Radar

The story continues to stay focused on a severe weather threat tonight for the area. The Metroplex and much of north Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather for the first time this fall.

Please download our weather app so you can safe from these storms tonight. We’ll be updating you all night on CBSN as well. Be weather aware! It has been since last Spring we had such a high threat of severe weather around here.

-Jeff Ray, CBS DFW Meteorologist