WEATHERTORNADO WARNING ELLIS co 11PM; HILL, AND JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 10:30PM | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Jeff Ray
Filed Under:DFW News, Jeff Ray, Severe Thunderstorms, severe weather, tornado

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) TORNADO WARNING FOR ELLIS CO 11PM, HILL, AND JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 10:30PM – Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Collin, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman, and Rockwall County until 10:45pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ellis, Henderson, Hill, Kaufman and Navarro County until 11:15pm.  The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of North Texas until 2AM.   Timeline Below. 

 

 

Update 10:06pm

Update 9:57pm

Update 9:42pm

 

Update 9:15pm

Update 9:04 pm

Update 8:52pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bosque, Comanche, Erath, Hamilton, Hood and Somervell County until 9:30pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack, Parker, and Wise County until 9:00pm.

Update 8:45pm

Update 8:33 pm

Storms are moving east at about 45 to 55MPH.

Update 8:08pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jack, Parker, and Wise County until 9:00pm. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Eastland, and Erath County until 8:30pm.

Update 8:07pm

Due to forecasted severe weather tonight, the State Fair of Texas will close at 8:30 p.m. The Fair normally closes at 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Update 8:00pm

National Weather Service says wind speeds in some storms in Palo Pinto county reaching 70 MPH.

Update 7:54pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cooke, Hood, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker and Wise County until 9:00pm.

Update 7:49pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Eastland, and Erath County until 8:30pm.

Update 7:29pm

Update 7:26PM

Update 7:18PM

Update: 7:13PM

Radar

The story continues to stay focused on a severe weather threat tonight for the area. The Metroplex and much of north Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather for the first time this fall.

Please download our weather app so you can safe from these storms tonight. We’ll be updating you all night on CBSN as well. Be weather aware! It has been since last Spring we had such a high threat of severe weather around here.

-Jeff Ray, CBS DFW Meteorologist