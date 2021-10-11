DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Next week will mark two years since an EF-3 tornado ripped through North Dallas, devastating homes and businesses.

But when the threat of severe weather looms as it did Sunday, the memories can come rushing back.

There were no sirens, no damage this time in the Walnut Ridge neighborhood near Midway and Walnut Hill. But there were memories for homeowners like Daniel Vafa.

“I’ll never forget obviously the time that the sirens were going off and things of that sort. It was one of the scariest moments of our lives, and my kids were crying, my boy was crying, my daughter was crying,” he said.

Vafa, a local builder, suffered damage to three homes on October 20, 2019, a Sunday night that began much like last night. So when the alerts started, he said, so did the anxiety.

“I can tell you, it was scary, and I almost had the same feeling as I had with the tornado.”

Nearly two years later, some are still rebuilding. Others, like Cheri Gambow, just finalized the insurance claims a week ago.

“The way the tornado came in, it twisted the house a little bit, and so all the walls were cracked and water was running down. The roof kind of lifted off and you could see, like, light of day all through the roof,” said Gambow, who is also the president of the Walnut Ridge Neighborhood Association.

Even though the Insurance Council of Texas would name it the costliest tornado outbreak in state history with a price tag of more than $1.5 billion, neighbors say there were silver linings.

There were those who came to help without expecting anything in return.

“It was amazing, actually. I mean, we had so much support around this whole entire community,” Vafa said.

And the trauma is overshadowed, they said, by the neighborhood bond.

“I think, for the most part, in this neighborhood, we’re just really thankful. We’re thankful that no one died in Dallas, that we were all able to pull our lives back together, that we had each other, and that we’re all here for each other if something happens again,” Gambow said.