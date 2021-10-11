ATHENS, Ga. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police were still searching Monday for a driver who hit and killed a University of Georgia student from Texas and then fled the scene.

Ariana Zarse was walking in downtown Athens with a friend when a gray Honda Accord hit her shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday, police said. The 20-year-old died from her injuries at a nearby hospital. The friend was not injured.

“They are still working to identify the driver,” police Lt. Shaun Barnett told the Athens Banner-Herald.

An officer heading to the scene was flagged down by witnesses who reported a car that sounded like it was scraping the ground, Barnett told the newspaper. The officer found the Honda abandoned.

Barnett said police know who the registered owner of the car is, but he said he couldn’t say whether that person was being sought for questioning.

Zarse, from Austin, was a junior majoring in marketing. She was director of social events for her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, according to the sorority’s website. She had recently been a part of a charity boxing event in which fraternities and sororities participated.

“She trained for two months. Fought that fight and won her fight. She said it was one of the greatest experiences she has ever had,” said Keith Keppner of Keppner Boxing & Fitness of Athens.

He called Zarse a “great young lady” who was active in community organizations.

Athens-Clarke County police are asking anyone with information about the crash to get in touch with them.

