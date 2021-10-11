DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southwest Airlines is canceling flights again today after mass cancellations over the weekend.

Frustration is running high at Dallas Love Field and across the country as some 350 flights have already been canceled Monday, leaving thousands of people stranded across the country.

Traveler Levi Stinson said, “We couldn’t even sleep last night really, just because we didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Stinson’s story isn’t unique as thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers were left stranded because their flights were canceled or delayed.

On Saturday more than 800 flights were canceled — on Sunday it was over 1,000.

Southwest blamed air traffic control problems and disruptive weather along with staffing issues in Florida.

But some customers aren’t buying it. “There’s no explanation for this problem, so I suspect that Southwest isn’t being totally honest with us,” said passenger Jeff Coles, whose flight was canceled.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale International Airport said the delays were due to poor weather up north. The FAA says issues related to traffic control or staffing only happened for a few hours Friday night and the continued scheduling challenges for some airlines were because of “aircraft and crews being out of place.”

There’s been speculation about a pilot walkout after Southwest issued a vaccine mandate for employees last week. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association says that’s not the case and that “…We can say with confidence that our pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions.” But CBS News has learned the union did ask the court to block the mandate last week.

As it stands, some Southwest Airlines passengers won’t make it to their weekend destinations until Tuesday and the airline has not said when its operations will fully return to normal.