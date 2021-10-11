COWETA, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — By Monday morning the cold front that brought storms to North Texas had moved east, leaving cooler and drier air in their wake.

The storms brought lightning and a deluge of rain to parts of the Metroplex. Strong wind gusts — up to 70 mph — were reported in some areas.

While Tornado Warnings were issued for parts of Ellis, Hill and Johnson no actual tornadoes are believed to have touched down and there have been no reports of major storm damage across Dallas and Fort Worth.

At the height of the storms some 30,000 people were without power, but by Monday morning that number was down to about 9,000.

Unfortunately things were a bit more dicey to the north. Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

It was the same severe weather system that bought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon. An exact number of tornadoes that touched down was not yet available as of early Monday.

Tornadoes are believed to have touched down in the city of Shawnee — just southeast of Oklahoma City — and in the Tulsa suburb of Coweta where there was significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station. Classes in Coweta Public Schools were canceled Monday.

A hail storm earlier in the evening shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, according to news outlets.

Back in North Texas the cold front left behind cooler temperatures, that were on average 10 to 15 degrees lower than the morning before.

CBS 11 meteorologists are forecasting a pleasant Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds, low humidity, and highs around 80°.

But strong southerly winds on Tuesday return moisture to area, along with scattered showers and storms.

