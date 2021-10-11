ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Timberview High School will be back open Tuesday, Oct. 12, after being closed since last Wednesday’s shooting on campus that injured four people.

One student is still hospitalized in good condition.

Along with counseling services, there will be heightened security and police presence until further notice, Mansfield ISD said in a news release Monday.

The school district said safety and security protocols are also being thoroughly reviewed.

“Please know that our focus will remain on the safety and well-being of our students—both physically and social-emotionally,” the school district said in a statement.

Also on Monday, Calvin Pettitt, the 25-year-old English teacher at Timberview High School who was shot during the school shooting last Wednesday, was released from the hospital.

Suspect Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting.

The teen was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is currently out on bond.

The shooting resulted from a conflict between two teens in a classroom.

Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point during or after that fight, he got out the 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.