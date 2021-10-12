ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 79-year-old woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Tuesday morning, Oct. 12.
It happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Turner Warnell Road and Mazourka Drive.
Arlington Police investigators believe Mercedes Lorenzo Chaparro was crossing from the north side of Turner Warnell Road to the south when a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound struck her.
The driver of the pickup stopped at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.
At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this incident.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the victim failed to yield to oncoming traffic when she entered the roadway.