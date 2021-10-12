DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — She made headlines after surviving years of abuse from her family. Now sexual assault charges have been dropped against the North Texas woman known as the “girl in the closet”.
Lauren Kavanaugh was indicted in 2019 on three counts of sexual assault of a child. Authorities said at the time that Kavanaugh admitted having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl she met through a Facebook page that Kavanaugh used to offer friendship and support to other abuse victims.
Kavanaugh was 8 years old and weighed 25 pounds in 2001 when investigators found her in a Dallas County mobile home closet. Authorities say she’d also been sexually abused, and Kavanaugh has spoken publicly about the abuse that she suffered.
The criminal charges were dismissed last week in Denton County and Kavanaugh, now 28, was released from jail, the The Dallas Morning News reported.
A lawyer for Kavanaugh didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she couldn’t divulge all the details but said the arrangement involved treatment for Kavanaugh.
"Overall, it was the right thing to do," Beck said.
