DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot outside the Party City on I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road in West Oak Cliff and one of the victims died overnight.
The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
When police got there, Juan Carlos Sierra-Garcia, Jr., 19, and a woman were lying on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed them them to an area hospital, where Garcia died from his injuries, and the woman remains in critical condition.
Police said this is an active and ongoing murder investigation.
The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.