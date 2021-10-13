LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police have yet to identify a driver who was killed in a high-speed and fiery crash into a concrete pillar late Tuesday night, Oct. 12.

Police said the vehicle crashed in the 2600 block of I-35E NB (near the 121 tollway) around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators the two-door black vehicle was “traveling around 100 miles per hour in the left lane when it inexplicably veered to the right, crossed multiple lanes, exited the highway, and traveled about 250 feet before striking a concrete pillar.”

The impact with the pillar caused the car to flip on its side, burst into flames, and slide down the street, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene a short time later the car was fully engulfed.

Lewisville firefighters put out the fire.

There was only one person in the vehicle, a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The impact of the crash, and the fire, is making it difficult for investigators to determine what style car it was, police said.

Also, because of the fire, no identification has been made on the driver.

It’s not known why the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

No law enforcement agency was in pursuit of the vehicle, police said.