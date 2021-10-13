FORT HOOD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Army officials at Fort Hood have identified the soldier who was found dead Saturday, Oct. 13 behind his company barracks.

Spc. Maxwell Hockin, 26, was discovered unresponsive on Oct. 9, officials said in a statement, but it wasn’t yet clear what led to his death, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.

Hockin was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion and had been stationed at the Central Texas post since July 2017.

“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion said in a statement provided by the Army. “He had an outstanding work ethic, was a mentor to his peers, and was always willing to help out the team. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and our prayers are with Maxwell’s family during this difficult time.”

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Command is looking into what happened to Hockin.

Since joining the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer, Hockin earned a number of awards and decorations, including the Army Good Conduct medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The 91st Engineering Battalion is part of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood.

The post has been the focus of wide attention over the past year after the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen in 2020 and revelations of past violence and misconduct that have sparked reform calls by the Department of Defense and elected leaders.