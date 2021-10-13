GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of Garland police officers are being called heroes after pulling a man from a burning vehicle.
The single-car crash happened on Forest Lane in front of the Garland Police Department shortly before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Body cam video captured the officers fighting through intense heat to remove an unconscious person.
Officers Matthew Fuhs and Chris Hataway managed to get him out moments before the vehicle was engulfed, police said.
The driver, along with a passenger who was ejected, were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.