MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A middle school student in Mansfield ISD was found with a pellet gun on Wednesday, Oct. 12, one week after a shooting at Timberview High School that injured four people.

Brooks Wester Middle School Principal Kourtney Gates sent a message to parents saying school leaders and police responded and confiscated the weapon.

The message also said the student would be dealt with in accordance with the student code of conduct.

It’s not clear exactly what discipline the student faces.

MESSAGE FROM PRINCIPAL KOURTNEY GATES TO PARENTS:

I wanted to make you aware of a situation that happened on our campus. This morning, we received reports that a student brought a weapon to school. Mansfield ISD administration and police quickly responded to the situation and determined that the reported student was in possession of a pellet gun. Please be assured that providing a safe environment for our students and staff will always be our top priority. Mansfield ISD Police immediately confiscated the pellet gun, and the student who brought the pellet gun will be dealt with in accordance with our student code of conduct. We encourage you to talk with your child about our policy concerning these types of objects and urge them to confidentially tell an adult if someone has an item that concerns them. If you have any other questions, please do not hesitate to call me.