ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Nearly 1,800 of the 1,980 students enrolled in the Mansfield Independent School District’s Timberview High School returned to campus Tuesday, six days after a violent shooting inside a classroom.

The students reentering the school were greeted by an enhanced presence of counselors, teachers and police.

“I had no worries coming back. I feel safe,” 15 year old Ricky Pham said, while walking home after the completion of the first day of student activity since an active shooter lockdown on October 6. On that day, an accused 18-year old student fought another teen inside a 2nd floor classroom, while at least one person recorded the fight with a phone.

Timothy Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after 15 year old Zacchaeus Selby, teacher Calvin Pettit and another student were all injured from the shooting.

The reopening included a confirmation from school district officials of an evaluation of the safety and security protocols for campuses. School district officials have not said how the accused student may have gotten a firearm on the campus. Metal detectors are not used at Mansfield ISD schools.

Parent Ontario Hewitt Sr. took his twin son and daughter back to Timberview on Tuesday morning, despite some anxiety from both. By midday, he returned to the campus to take his daughter to lunch. She felt safe. “I knew by the fact extra protection by police was there, so I wasn’t as concerned, unless they (my kids) were concerned,” he said.

District officials say campus security protocols are actively being evaluated, and community input will be part of the process.

Family members of accused shooter Simpkins claim he was the victim of repeated attacks and bullying at the school, and Timberview staffers did little to intervene.