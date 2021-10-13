MEXICO (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials in Parker County have located and arrested the man they say shot an elderly North Texas woman and left her dead body in the front yard of her home.

Officials say 73-year-old Clayton Strong was captured in Mexico.

“We can confirm Clayton Strong was arrested in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Mexico on firearm charges,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. “Mexican authorities eventually learned Strong had an active murder warrant and contacted my office.”

Strong was wanted on a murder warrant for the death of Shirley Weatherley. It was on August 6 when the woman was found outside her home in the 6000 block of Midway Road, in Springtown. At the time family members said they had not heard from Weatherley for several days.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the 72-year-old had been shot in the chest and ruled her death a homicide.

The early stages of the investigation led investigators to Eagle Pass, Texas, where they obtained video footage of Strong disposing of a weapon in a department store parking lot on the same day Weatherley’s body was discovered.

Strong was arrested in Mexico on charges of unlawful possession of weapons.

Sheriff Authier said his office is working with the State Department, federal authorities, and the Mexican government to extradite Strong back to Parker County to face the murder charge and prosecution.