By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in the murder of a man in Far North Dallas earlier this month.

Police say DeAndre Hines became a person of interest as they investigated the shooting death of Ladwright Mitchell on Spring Valley Road back on October 2.

Person of interest DeAndre Hines (Credit: Dallas PD)

Officers and paramedics got the call just after 9:15 a.m. that day and found Mitchell with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Anyone with information on the murder or where Hines can be found can call Agent Whitaker of the US Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force at 214-557-9314.

 

