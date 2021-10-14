FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas is just 10 weeks away. If you are wanting to get all your holiday shopping done early, there is no better place to start than at the ‘Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market‘ this weekend.

For 15 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has been organizing the event which brings more than 250 merchants from around the country right to Fort Worth for a week filled with shopping, food, and time with family and friends. At ‘Christmas in Cowtown’ you can find merchants selling home goods, jewelry, clothing, children’s gifts, unique food items and so much more.

Not only are you able to shop for every person on your holiday list, but you are shopping for a good cause. Since its inception, the Junior League of Fort Worth has raised over $5 million through the event for local nonprofit agencies. Supporting a variety of nonprofits like Alliance for Children, Breakthrough Fort Worth, Justin’s Place, Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, and the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Christmas in Cowtown takes place October 14 through 17 at the Will Rogers Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall.

Single day admission tickets can be purchased for $15 online or upon arrival to the market.