By CBSDFW.com Staff
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A high-speed chase involving Mesquite Police has ended with at least one arrest in Rockwall County.

It started, according to officers, as a a traffic stop about 2:30 p.m., but the car involved refused to stop.

The chase went into Rockwall County with several agencies involved.

It ended on a FM 549 south of Rockwall and not far from Rockwall-Heath High School.

(Credit: CBSDFW)

Mesquite Police confirm a suspect is in custody, but there are no other details available at the moment.

This is a developing story.

 

 

 

