HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Houston family is mourning the loss of their 6-year-old girl after she was struck and killed shortly after getting off a school bus in Northwest Houston, KTRK-TV reported.

It happened just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road in the Acres Homes area.

The girl was walking home after the school bus dropped her off at an apartment complex.

According to police, the child was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup hit her.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Houston Police said.

Investigators determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is assisting Houston Police with the investigation.

“When you imagine what this family is going through right now, losing a baby just coming home from school, it’s not supposed to happen,” Sean Teare with the Harris County DA’s Office said. “So we all know that, and we’re going to work as hard as we can to find out exactly what happened. If there are any criminal charges that are to be had, we’re going to pursue those.”

Investigators said they planned to review the driver’s phone records to determine whether a cell phone was in use at the time of the crash.