ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A lockdown at Arlington High School was lifted Friday after a threat on campus was determined to be a student carrying an Airsoft gun.

The lockdown began when a staff member at Arlington High reported seeing the gun in a student’s car.

“We have since determined there is no going threat to the school, and we are in the process of lifting the lockdown,” police said via Twitter. “Any criminal charges will be pending the outcome of the investigation, which is still ongoing.”

When officers arrived, they found the gun and began lifting the lockdown.

The student was arrested on outstanding misdemeanor warrants, a police spokesman says.

The spokesman says the student never pointed the weapon at anyone.