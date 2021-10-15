FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police and animal control officers rushed to the rescue Friday to free a cat found stuck in a grate along I-20.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the Trail Lake Drive exit.READ MORE: North-Texas Based Company Investing Millions To Improve Weatherization At Texas Power Plants
Video posted to Facebook by the Fort Worth Police Department shows a group of officers trying to get the frightened feline to come out. They were able to grab him, and an animal control officer takes the cat back to their truck.READ MORE: VIDEO: Local Sign Spinner Aims For World Championship
MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?
The kitten was taken to the Chuck Silcox Animal Care and Control Center, and officers are asking for the public’s help in naming him.