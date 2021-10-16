GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grand Prairie officers shot a man after he allegedly rammed into police vehicles Saturday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m. Oct. 16, officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver near Northbound 161 service road near Arkansas Lane.

Police said they located the vehicle — a Dodge Ram truck — and attempted a traffic stop. A slow speed chase then ensued with the driver traveling north on the President George Bush Turnpike and exiting at W. Marshal Drive.

The driver temporarily stopped then accelerated his vehicle — intentionally ramming multiple police cars, two of which were occupied, police said.

Police said the suspect used his vehicle to drive one officer and her vehicle through the fence which protects the service road from PGBT. Backup officers subsequently fired their weapons at the driver, striking him in the wrist.

After several minutes of negotiating with the driver, police said he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect — now identified as 58-year-old Terry Darnell of Arlington — was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One officer was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Darnell is currently being held on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant with additional charges under investigation.

Per departmental policy, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation.

The officers involved have since been placed on routine administrative leave.