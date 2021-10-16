AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the game gave No. 12 Oklahoma State its first lead and quarterback Spencer Sanders’ scrambling 10-yard touchdown run sealed a 32-24 victory over No. 25 Texas on Saturday to keep the Cowboys undefeated.
Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before Oklahoma State's defense and punishing run game behind Jaylen Warren took over the game. It was the second straight week Texas (4-3, 2-2) surrendered big leads in tough losses.
The Longhorns led Oklahoma 28-7 before losing 55-48 last week. They will play against the Baylor Bears next on Saturday, Oct. 30.
