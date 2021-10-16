HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside of a Houston bar, killing one and wounding two others.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the deputies were working security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness' report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.
The Houston Police Department says one person was detained, but is not believed to be the shooter.
The two deputies were trying to arrest someone when a man with an AR-15-style rifle shot them from behind. Herman’s office says the third deputy was shot when he came to help.
In a Twitter post, the Houston Police Department said their "hearts go out to the families of the deputies and the men & women of Harris County Pct. 4."
Deputy Kareem Atkins, 30, died from his injuries.
Deputy Atkins was employed at Precinct 4 since January 2019 and only recently returned back to work after paternity leave. He leaves a wife and 6-month-old baby.
Deputy Darryl Garrett, 28, was shot in the back and underwent surgery and is currently in the ICU at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.
Upon hearing the gunshots in the parking lot, Deputy Juqaim Barthen, 26, rushed to the parking lot to aid his fellow deputies. He was immediately shot and immobilized, officials said.
“Deputies Atkins, Garrett and Barthen are true law enforcement heroes that were cowardly ambushed while serving and protecting their community,” Constable Herman said.
This story will be updated as new information is released.
WATCH: Houston Police Hold Media Briefing On Shooting Of Three Deputies
Media briefing on shooting of three @pct4constable deputies. #hounews https://t.co/9zL6BecBvO
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 16, 2021
