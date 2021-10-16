HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a man with an AR-15-style rifle ambushed three constable deputies outside of a Houston bar, killing one and wounding two others.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says the deputies were working security jobs at the 45 Norte Sports Bar when two of them responded to a witness’ report of a suspected robbery outside the business around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The Houston Police Department says one person was detained, but is not believed to be the shooter.

The two deputies were trying to arrest someone when a man with an AR-15-style rifle shot them from behind. Herman’s office says the third deputy was shot when he came to help.

In a Twitter post, the Houston Police Department said their “hearts go out to the families of the deputies and the men & women of Harris County Pct. 4.”